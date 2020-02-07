Portland State set for 25th Big Sky campaign

(Stats Perform) – Portland State hopes a pair of FBS opponents to open the schedule will have it prepared for its 25th season in the Big Sky Conference this year.

The Vikings’ 2020 schedule, which was announced Friday, kicks off with a first-time visit to Arizona on Sept. 5 followed by a game at Oregon State on Sept. 19.

The Vikings will then open their Big Sky schedule and play the first of five matchups at Hillsboro Stadium by hosting Montana State on Sept. 26. They’ll also get visits from Idaho State (Oct. 17), Cal Poly (Oct. 31) and Eastern Washington (Nov. 20) in conference and North Dakota (Oct. 24) out of conference.

Portland State finished 5-7 overall and 3-5 in the Big Sky last season. Coach Bruce Barnum is entering his sixth season.

—=

2020 Portland State Schedule

Sept. 5, at Arizona

Sept. 19, at Oregon State

Sept. 26, Montana State*

Oct. 3, at Southern Utah*

Oct. 10, at Idaho*

Oct. 17, Idaho State*

Oct. 24, North Dakota

Oct. 31, Cal Poly*

Nov. 7, at Weber State*

Nov. 14, at Sacramento State*

Nov. 20, Eastern Washington*

* – Big Sky game