Portland State earns first win, tops Western Oregon, 21-7

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP)Davis Alexander threw a pair of touchdown passes as Portland State knocked off Division II Western Oregon 21-7 on Saturday.

Alexander engineered a nine-play, 90-yard drive in the first quarter, hitting Beau Kelly from nine-yards out for the game’s first score. The pair combined on the Vikings’ third touchdown, an 18-yard strike to cap a 12-play, 65-yard drive to take a 21-0 lead.

Alexander was 23 of 37 for 295 yards, the two touchdowns and an interception to give the Vikings their first win in three starts. Malik Walker carried 18 times for 89 yards and scored a third-quarter touchdown on a 1-yard run.

Western Oregon scored its lone touchdown with 4:16 left when Ryan Worthley found Damon Hickok with a six-yard pass to cap an 80-yard, 11-play drive.

