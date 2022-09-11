BALTIMORE (AP)Tyrell Pigrome passed for 157 yards and three touchdowns and added 124 yards rushing on 19 carries to help Towson beat Morgan State 29-21 on Saturday night.

Pigrome hit Darian Street for a 20-yard touchdown early in the third quarter that gave Towson (2-0) its first lead of the game at 20-14. The Bears went back in front went Carson Baker threw an 18-yard TD pass to Alfonzo Graham fewer than 3 minutes later but Pigrome connected again with Street, this time for a 28-yard score that gave Towson a 26-21 lead going into the fourth quarter.

Keegan Vaughn kicked field goals of 24, 37 and 28 yards for the Tigers.

Graham finished with 17 carries for 89 yards, including 16-yard touchdown run that opened the scoring about 4 minutes into the game.

Baker was 10-of-24 passing for 152 yards with two touchdowns and an interception for Morgan State (0-2).

