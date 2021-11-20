Pappas passes Morehead State past Valparaiso 51-38

VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP)Mark Pappas threw three touchdown passes and Issiah Aguero ran for 123 yards as Morehead State rolled past Valparaiso 51-38 in the regular season finale on Saturday.

The Eagles (7-4, 6-2) finish tied for third place with St. Thomas in the Pioneer Football League, a game back of Davidson and San Diego. Morehead State has posted a winning record in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 2002 and 2003, and its seven wins is the most since 2015.

Pappas threw all three of his touchdowns to DeVonte Adams, who finished with three catches for 169 yards. The pair connected from 33 yards out for the game’s first score and again from 12 yards out midway through the third quarter. Their final touchdown came on a 57-yard strike with 4:49 left in the third quarter to give the Eagles a 34-17 lead.

Pappas was 21 of 32 for 389 yards, but was intercepted in the fourth quarter by Nathan Orlandini, who returned it 20 yards for a touchdown.

Ben Nimz was 19 of 332 for 230 yards and two touchdowns for the Beacons (4-7, 4-4) but was picked off three times. Robert Washington carried 33 times for 159 yards.

