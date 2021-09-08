Oregon St. letting QB controversy ‘play out’ as Hawaii visits

Oregon State coach Jonathan Smith said he isn’t in a rush to name a starting quarterback for Saturday night’s nonconference game with visiting Hawaii.

Colorado transfer Sam Noyer started the Beavers’ season-opening 30-21 loss at Purdue last Saturday but was pulled late in the third quarter with Oregon State trailing, 16-7, in favor of redshirt sophomore Chance Nolan.

Nolan led Oregon State on a pair of touchdown drives to close to within 23-21 with 3:13 remaining before the Boilermakers sealed the win with a 50-yard touchdown pass from Jack Plummer to Payne Durham.

Nolan finished 10 of 16 for 157 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions, and also rushed for 13 yards on two carries. Noyer was 10 of 21 for 94 yards with an interception and no touchdowns.

“Chance came in and he probably played a little better than Sam, just looking at the body of work,” Smith said at his weekly press conference. “But at the same time, we had a full camp, we went with Noyer, there were reasons for that. So it’s like, why rush this decision? Let’s let it play out a couple of days.”

Whoever gets the nod will be playing in the first game with fans at Reser Stadium in Corvallis since a 35-34 victory over Arizona State on Nov. 16, 2019.

“It means a ton,” Smith said. “I know for our players and our coaches and staff to be able to play in front of friends and family and our students in particular. We’re excited about getting back home.”

The Beavers (1-0) will be hosting a Hawaii (1-1) team that will be making its second trip to the mainland to play a Pac-12 team after opening the season with a 44-10 loss to UCLA at the Rose Bowl. The Rainbow Warriors bounced back to defeat Portland State, 49-35, in their first-ever game played on campus.

Quarterback Chevan Cordeiro, an honorable mention All-Mountain West pick last season, led Hawaii completing 18 of 25 passes for 305 yards and three touchdowns and an interception while also rushing for 66 yards on 18 carries.

“I thought we came out ready to play, came out and got a huge lead, and obviously got really, really sloppy,” said Hawaii coach Todd Graham after the Vikings closed to within 42-28 before sophomore running back Dae Dae Hunter broke a clinching 59-yard touchdown run.

“Obviously I’m proud of our offense scoring 49 points. We should have scored maybe 30 more than that. It shows what our potential is.”

