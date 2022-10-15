KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP)Sieh Bangura ran for two touchdowns, Nathanial Vakos kicked four field goals and Ohio cruised past Western Michigan, 33-14 in Mid-American Conference action Saturday.

Ohio’s defense dominated Western Michigan after intermission, stopping the Broncos on downs twice and picked off five passes to thwart all seven second-half possessions.

Torrie Cox and Zack Sanders each had two interceptions for Ohio (4-3, 2-1). Kurtis Rourke was 22 of 34 passing for 264 yards with an interception and Bangura had 77 yards on 25 carries. Vakos kicked a personal-best 55-yard field goal just before halftime.

Jack Salopek ran eight yards for a touchdown and connected with Corey Crooms on a 74-yard touchdown in the first half and finished with 249 yards on 17 of 31 passing and threw all five second-half picks for the Broncos (2-5, 1-2).

