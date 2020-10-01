North Dakota State preview capsule

(Stats Perform) – Three-time defending national champion North Dakota State is one of 17 FCS programs (out of 127 overall) that have announced they will play at least one nonconference game this fall. Due to coronavirus concerns, the Missouri Valley Football Conference – where the Bison have won nine straight titles – postponed its conference schedule until a potential spring season.

LOCATION: Fargo, North Dakota

STADIUM: Fargodome

HEAD COACH: Matt Entz (16-0, one season)

2019 RECORD: 16-0, 8-0 MVFC (1st)

2020 FALL SCHEDULE: Central Arkansas (Oct. 3)

PROJECTED RETURNING STARTERS: 14 (9 offense/5 defense)

3 KEY RETURNEES: QB Trey Lance, LT Dillon Radunz, MLB Jackson Hankey

BIGGEST SHOES TO FILL: OLB Jabril Cox

OUTLOOK: The Bison, who have captured a record eight of the last nine national titles, are playing just the one game – the biggest of the FCS fall season and a potential NFL showcase for Lance, who is projected to be a first-round draft pick even though he is just a redshirt sophomore. Lance accounted for 3,886 yards of total offense and 42 touchdowns and didn’t throw an interception last season while sweeping the Stats Perform Walter Payton and Jerry Rice awards. In a highly experienced offense, the line, featuring Radunz, RT Cordell Volson and LG Nash Jensen, is FBS-like, and there’s no shortage of burst with RBs Adam Cofield and Kobe Johnson and WRs Christian Watson and Phoenix Sproles. Cox’s grad transfer to LSU was a huge loss for the defense, but the Bison return Hankey (team-high 127 tackles) and SS Michael Tutsie (seven interceptions). Oh yes, the Bison seek to extend their FCS-record 37-game winning streak against a Central Arkansas squad that is the second-highest ranked team (No. 11) playing this fall.