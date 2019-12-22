North Dakota State, James Madison game-by-game results

(STATS) – Results of FCS championship game teams North Dakota State and James Madison:
No. 1 Seed North Dakota State (15-0)
Aug. 31, Butler (Minneapolis), W 57-10
Sept. 7, North Dakota, W 38-7
Sept. 14, at Delaware, W 47-22
Sept. 21, UC Davis, 27-16
Oct. 5, at Illinois State, W 37-3
Oct. 12, Northern Iowa, 46-14
Oct. 19, Missouri State, W 22-0
Oct. 26, at South Dakota State, W 23-16
Nov. 2, at Youngstown State, 56-17
Nov. 9, Western Illinois, W 57-21
Nov. 16, South Dakota, W 49-14
Nov. 23, at Southern Illinois, W 21-7
Dec. 7, Nicholls*, W 37-13
Dec. 14, Illinois State*, W 9-3
Dec. 21, Montana State*, W 42-14
Jan. 11, James Madison* (Frisco, Texas), noon ET
No. 2 Seed James Madison (14-1)
Aug. 31, at West Virginia, L 13-20
Sept. 7, Saint Francis, W 44-7
Sept. 14, Morgan State, W 63-12
Sept. 21, at Chattanooga, W 37-14
Sept. 28, at Elon, W 45-10
Oct. 5, at Stony Brook, W 45-38 (OT)
Oct. 12, Villanova, W 38-24
Oct. 19, at William & Mary, W 38-10
Oct. 26, Towson, 27-10
Nov. 9, New Hampshire, W 54-16
Nov. 16, Richmond, W 48-6
Nov. 23, at Rhode Island, W 55-21
Dec. 7, Monmouth*, W 66-21
Dec. 13, Northern Iowa*, W 17-0
Dec. 21, Weber State*, W 30-7
Jan. 11, North Dakota State (Frisco, Texas), noon ET
* – FCS Playoffs