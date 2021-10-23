No. 5 FCS Villanova downs Rhode Island 44-0

VILLANOVA, Pa. (AP)Daniel Smith threw for two touchdowns and Jalen Jackson ran for two scores and FCS fifth-ranked Villanova beat Rhode Island 44-0 on Saturday.

It was Villanova’s (6-1, 4-0 Colonial Athletic Association) first shutout since a 31-0 win over Maine on Oct. 7, 2017.

Jackson ran for 104 yards on 12 carries and DeeWil Barlee, a junior, ran 19 times for 99 yards to surpass 1,000-career rushing yards.

Justice Antrum ran for 60 yards on nine carries for No. 18 Rhode Island (5-2, 3-2), which now has dropped back-to-back contests following a five-game win streak to start the season.

Antrum ran for more yards than quarterbacks Brandon Robinson and Kasim Hill combined to throw for (58).

Prior to Saturday, the Rams were last shutout on Oct. 8, 2016, also at Villanova, 35-0.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25.

