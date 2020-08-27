No. 4 Georgia loses WR Blaylock to season-ending knee injury

ATHENS, Ga. (AP)Georgia wide receiver Dominick Blaylock will miss the 2020 season following his second serious knee injury in two years.

Blaylock, a part-time starter in 2019, was one of the team’s top returning receivers and return specialists. Georgia announced on Thursday that Blaylock, a sophomore, hurt his left knee Wednesday in a noncontact drill.

Georgia was No. 4 in the AP Top 25 preseason poll released on Monday.

Blaylock will need surgery and is expected to make a full recovery for the 2021 season.

He also suffered a serious knee injury in last season’s Southeastern Conference championship game loss to LSU.

Blaylock had 18 catches for 310 yards and five touchdowns last season. He had a team-leading 14 punt returns for 128 yards.

