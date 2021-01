(Stats Perform) - The COVID-19 pandemic had already postponed fall sports competition at McNeese when the Lake Charles, Louisiana, university absorbed a 1-2 punch of hurricanes in just over a six-week span - Laura on Aug. 27 followed by Delta on Oct. 9.

McNeese' resiliency has been on display ever since, with the school's estimated $77 million of repairs well underway on campus, including at Cowboy Stadium, home to a highly successful Southland Conference football program.