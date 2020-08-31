NFL Draft Scout’s top FCS senior prospects

(Stats Perform) – Small-school expert Josh Buchanan of NFL Draft Scout has released his season-opening ranking of FCS senior prospects, led by North Dakota State offensive tackle Dillon Radunz.

Another North Dakota State player, quarterback Trey Lance, figures to be considered the leading FCS prospect should he enter the 2021 draft as a redshirt sophomore.

The draft is scheduled to be held from April 29-May 1 in Cleveland.

Buchanan’s top 12 seniors with projected grade:

1. Dillon Radunz, North Dakota State, OT, 6-6, 299(4th round)

2. Robert Rochell, Central Arkansas, CB, 6-2, 195 (5th)

3. Spencer Brown, Northern Iowa, OT, 6-9, 321 (5th-6th)

4. Drew Himmelman, Illinois State, OT, 6-10, 315 (6th-7th)

5. Bryan Mills, CB, North Carolina Central, CB, 6-2, 170 (7th)

6. Elerson Smith, Northern Iowa, DE, 6-7, 255(7th-Priority Free Agent)

7. Christian Uphoff, Illinois State, SS, 6-3, 195 (7th-PFA)

8. Jah-Maine Martin, North Carolina A&T, RB, 5-10, 214 (7th-PFA)

9. Jace Lewis, Montana, ILB, 6-1, 230 (PFA)

10. Samori Toure, Montana, WR, 6-3, 190 (PFA)

11. *Calvin Ashley, Florida A&M, OT, 6-7, 335 (PFA)

12. Trae Barry, Jacksonville State, TE, 6-7, 245 (PFA)

* – foregoing senior season for NFL Draft