NFL Draft grades of FCS prospects

(Stats Perform) – Two weeks out from the start of the virtual 2020 NFL Draft, some of the more respected ranking services agree Southern Illinois strong safety Jeremy Chinn and Dayton tight end Adam Trautman are the leading FCS prospects.

From there, the rankings go in many directions.

Following is a Top 10 comparison of FCS draft grades from CBS Sports, Josh Buchanan Scouting/DraftScout, NFL Draft Bible and The Draft Network.

Including compensatory picks, the draft will go as follows: Round 1: picks 1-32; Round 2: 33-64; Round 3: 65-106; Round 4: 107-146; Round 5: 147-179; Round 6: 180-214; and Round 7: 215-255.

—=

FCS Top 10 Rankings

*-underclassman; PFA-priority free agent

CBS Sports

Chinn is No. 65 overall, one spot from a second-round grade. Tuszka boosted by a solid NFL Combine.

1. Jeremy Chinn, SS, Southern Illinois – 3rd Round

2. Adam Trautman, TE, Dayton – 3rd

3. Alex Taylor, OT, South Carolina State – 3rd

4. Derrek Tuszka, DE, North Dakota State – 6th

5. James Robinson, RB, Illinois State – 6th

6. *Isaiah Coulter, WR, Rhode Island – 7th

7. Charlie Taumoepeau, TE/FB, Portland State – PFA

8. Aaron Parker, WR, Rhode Island – PFA

9. Kevin Davidson, QB, Princeton – PFA

10. Dante Olson, ILB, Montana – PFA

—=

Josh Buchanan Scouting/DraftScout

Robinson, Williams and Pearson have climbed the rankings here.

1. Jeremy Chinn, SS, Southern Illinois – 2nd Round

2. Adam Trautman, TE, Dayton – 2nd-3rd

3. *Isaiah Coulter, WR, Rhode Island – 4th

4. Charlie Taumoepeau, TE/FB, Portland State – 5th

5. James Robinson, RB, Illinois State – 5th-6th

6. Alex Taylor, OT, South Carolina State – 5th-6th

7. Jonah Williams, DE, Weber State – 6th

8. Dante Olson, ILB, Montana – 6th

9. Ron’Dell Carter, DE, James Madison – 6th-7th

10. Josh Pearson, WR, Jacksonville State – 6th-7th

—=

NFL Draft Bible

Two QBs earn draftable grades. Chinn slightly outside the first round with a No. 34 overall ranking.

1. Jeremy Chinn, SS, Southern Illinois – 2nd Round

2. Adam Trautman, TE, Dayton – 3rd

3. *Isaiah Coulter, WR, Rhode Island – 4th

4. Kevin Davidson, QB, Princeton – 5th

5. Dante Olson, ILB, Montana – 5th

6. Alex Taylor, OT, South Carolina State – 6th

7. Ron’Dell Carter, DE, James Madison – 6th

8. Nick Tiano, QB, Chattanooga – 7th

9. Cam Gill, OLB, Wagner – PFA

10. James Robinson, RB, Illinois State – PFA

—=

The Draft Network

Murphy is a surprise No. 3 with three of the first six from Rhode Island.

1. Jeremy Chinn, SS, Southern Illinois – 2nd Round

2. Adam Trautman, TE, Dayton – 3rd

3. Kyle Murphy, OG, Rhode Island – 5th

4. Charlie Taumoepeau, TE/FB, Portland State – 5th

5. Aaron Parker, WR, Rhode Island – 7th

6. *Isaiah Coulter, WR, Rhode Island – 7th

7. Alex Taylor, OT, South Carolina State – 7th

8. Dante Olson, ILB, Montana – 7th

9. James Robinson, RB, Illinois State – 7th

10. *Pete Guerriero, RB, Monmouth – PFA