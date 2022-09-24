LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP)Star Thomas had 144 yards rushing and a touchdown on 11 carries, Jamoni Jones scored on runs of 3 and 2 yards and New Mexico State beat Hawaii 45-26 Saturday night.

New Mexico State coach Jerry Kill replaced Doug Martin, who went 25-74 overall and had one season with more than three wins (7-6 in 2017), got his first win with the Aggies (1-4).

Dedrick Parson capped Hawaii’s game-opening eight-play, 75-yard drive with a 1-yard touchdown run with 11:55 left in the first quarter. Thomas tied the score with a 27-yard TD run about 3 minutes later, Gavin Frakes scored on a 20-yard run and Thomas’ first TD run made it 21-7 with 14:57 left in the second quarter.

Hawaii answered with a nine-play, 90-yard drive but settled for a 23-yard field goal by Matthew Shipley. Jones scored from 2 yards out, Frakes threw a 1-yard TD pass to Thomas Whitford and Ahmonte Watkins added a 1-yard touchdown run to make it 42-10 midway through the third quarter.

Brayden Schager completed 22 of 40 passes for 260 yards and a touchdown for Hawaii (1-4).

New Mexico State finished with 353 yards rushing on 42 attempts.

