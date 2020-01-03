Nebraska announces dismissal of RB Maurice Washington

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP)Running back Maurice Washington, who faces child pornography charges in California and was disciplined for unrelated rules violations last season, has been dismissed from the Nebraska football team.

The program announced Washington’s departure Friday in a two-sentence statement, adding that he was expected to enter the NCAA transfer portal soon.

Coach Scott Frost removed Washington from team activities on Oct. 21 but left open the possibility he could return. At the time, Frost said the sophomore from Stockton, California, had not been following unspecified team rules.

Thepornography charges against Washington are related to an incident when he was in high school. Washington is accused of obtaining a video of his former girlfriend performing a sex act, storing it on his cellphone and sending it to the girl in March 2018. Washington is not depicted in the video. He has pleaded not guilty. The case is pending.

Washington started five games and appeared in seven in 2019. He rushed for 298 yards and one touchdown and caught 12 passes for 162 yards and two scores.

He played in 18 games in two seasons, rushing for 753 yards and four touchdowns and catching 36 passes for 383 yards and three TDs.

—

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25