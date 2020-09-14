NC State LB Acceus won’t play due to medical reasons

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP)North Carolina State senior linebacker Louis Acceus won’t play this season due to medical reasons.

The school announced Acceus’ decision Monday, saying he would continue to work with the team as a student coach. Coach Dave Doeren said in his virtual news conference that the decision wasn’t related to COVID-19.

”As much as it hurts to give up the game I love, I’m glad that I’ll still be a part of the program and be out there with my brothers,” Acceus said.

Acceus has played in 32 games with nine starts, including in all eight of his games last season. He was one of the team’s tackling leaders last year before missing the last four games due to injury.

