NC State AD Boo Corrigan to lead CFP selection committee

IRVING, Texas (AP)North Carolina State athletic director Boo Corrigan will serve as the College Football Playoff selection committee chairman next season, executive director Bill Hancock announced Tuesday.

Hancock also announced in a news release four new members of the 13-person panel for 2022.

Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel, Navy AD Chet Gladchuk, former Wake Forest and Ohio coach Jim Grobe and former USA Today sports writer Kelly Whiteside will join the committee as other members cycle off it.

Corrigan, the son of the late former NCAA President and Atlantic Coast Conference Commissioner Gene Corrigan, served on the selection committee for the first time in 2021. He will replace Iowa AD Gary Barta, who was chairman for the last two seasons.

The chairman’s most notable role is being the face and voice of the committee when the CFP rankings are revealed weekly over the last six weeks of the season.

Barta is coming off the committee after a three-year term along Georgia State athletic director Charlie Cobb, former Notre Dame and Washington coach Tyrone Willingham and former sports writer Paola Boivin.

