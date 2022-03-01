ATHENS, Ga. (AP)National champion Georgia added another familiar face to its football coaching staff with the hiring of Stacy Searels to oversee the offensive line.

Searels is a 30-year coaching veteran who spent the last three seasons as North Carolina’s offensive line assistant.

He previously coached the offensive line at Georgia from 2007-10 under Mark Richt, also earning the title of running game coordinator.

Searels replaces Matt Luke, who unexpectedly stepped down last week saying he wanted to spend more time with his family.

Head coach Kirby Smart has also added former Georgia assistants Bryan McClendon and Mike Bobo to a reshuffled coaching staff after the Bulldogs won their first national title since 1980.

McClendon will serve as receivers coach, while Bobo took on the title of quality control analyst after being let go as Auburn’s offensive coordinator after just one season.

Searels is a Georgia native who played at Auburn in the 1980s.

