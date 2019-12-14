Murray State hires Kentucky assistant Hood as head coach

NCAA Football
MURRAY, Ky. (AP)Murray State has hired Kentucky special teams coordinator and defensive backs coach Dean Hood as head football coach.

Hood returns to the Ohio Valley Conference, where he went 44-19 with two conference titles and three FCS playoff berths from 2008-15 at Eastern Kentucky. He had spent the past three seasons with the Wildcats and contributed to a successful run that included earning their fourth consecutive bowl appearance this fall. The 30-year veteran also has coached at Wake Forest, Colgate, Ohio and Charlotte.

Hood replaces Mitch Stewart, who was reassigned within the Racers’ athletic department after going 19-27 in five seasons including 4-8 (2-6 OVC) this past season. Athletic director Kevin Saal praised Hood’s character and integrity in a release and added, ”I look forward to partnering with him to accomplish our shared vision for the program.”

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/APTop25CollegeFootballPoll and https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

