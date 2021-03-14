Murphy leads Kennesaw State over Charleston Southern 24-19

NCAA Football
Posted: / Updated:

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP)Jonathan Murphy accounted for three touchdowns and Kennesaw State beat Charleston Southern 24-19 on Saturday.

Murphy threw a 51-yard touchdown pass to Caleb O’Neal that stretched the Kennesaw State (2-0, 1-0 Big South Conference) lead to to 24-7 early in the fourth quarter. He also tossed a 23-yard score to Kyle Glover in the second quarter and ran for a 7-yard touchdown in the third. He finished with 113 yards rushing on 27 carries and completed 4 of 5 passes for 108 yards.

Jack Chambers threw a touchdown pass and ran for two scores to lead Charleston Southern in its season opener. Chambers broke loose on an 18-yard TD run with 7:55 remaining and scored on a 1-yard run with 1:47 to play, but the Owls recovered the ensuing onside kick. He also had a 9-yard touchdown pass to Cayden Jordan in the second quarter.

Kennesaw State has won four straight against the Buccaneers and is 2-0 for the first since its 2015 inaugural season when it started 3-0.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES