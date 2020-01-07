Most outstanding players in FCS championship game

1  of  2
NCAA Football
(STATS) – Players voted as the Most Outstanding Player at the NCAA Division I FCS Championship Game (the award began in 2009):

2009 – Matt Szczur, WR, Villanova

2010 – Bo Levi Mitchell, QB, Eastern Washington

2011 – Travis Beck, LB, North Dakota State

2012 – Brock Jensen, QB, North Dakota State

2013 – Brock Jensen, QB, North Dakota State

2014 – Carson Wentz, QB, North Dakota State

2015 – Carson Wentz, QB, North Dakota State

2016 – Khalid Abdullah, RB, James Madison

2017 – Easton Stick, QB, North Dakota State

2018 – Darrius Shepherd, WR, North Dakota State

