More than 3,000 football games are off in NCAA’s 3 divisions

(Stats Perform) - A small number of FCS nonconference games, including some against FBS programs, are scheduled to be played in the fall season after all 13 conferences postponed their league competition due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.

All 127 FCS programs hope to play the majority of their schedule during the spring semester, but 17 programs - less than 13 percent - will play nonconference games or are exploring them for the fall semester. Austin Peay and Central Arkansas are scheduled to meet in college football's first game Aug. 29 in the FCS Kickoff in Montgomery, Alabama.