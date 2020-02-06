Montana State adds diverse recruiting class

(Stats Perform) – FCS semifinalist Montana State continued to build on the momentum of last season by completing a 31-player recruiting class on Wednesday.

In December, Bobcats coach Jeff Choate announced the majority of the class, which is wide ranging in its positional makeup. The key signees included North Carolina State dual-threat transfer quarterback Matthew McKay, who has three seasons of eligibility remaining; quarterback Tommy Mellott from Butte, Mont.; defensive end Brody Grebe from Melstone, Mont.; and punter Bryce Leighton from Camas, Wash.

“We’re at a place now where we’re really filling needs,” Montana State fifth-year coach Jeff Choate said, “and I don’t think we’ve deviated from our DNA. These are each outstanding young men who are great fits for our program. Taken in total, this is a deep and balanced class.”

The Bobcats reached the national semifinals for the first time since 1984 in December, finishing 11-4 and with a No. 4 ranking in the Stats Perform FCS Top 25.

MONTANA STATE 2020 SIGNEES

Charles Brown, WR, 5-11, 173, Grand Prairie, Texas (Arlington)

Tommy Campbell, DL, 6-4, 204, Columbus, Mont. (Columbus)

Garrett Coon, RB, 6-0, 205, Sheridan, Wyo. (Sheridan)

Jake D’Agostino, DB, 6-1, 180, Bozeman, Mont. (Bozeman)

Devin Davis, DB, 6-1, 179, Vallejo, Calif. (American Canyon)

Aidan Garrigan, WR, 6-3, 187, Magnolia, Texas (Magnolia)

Blake Gessner, K, 6-2, 160, Woodinville, Wash. (Woodinville)

Brody Grebe, DL, 6-3, 220, Melstone, Mont. (Melstone-Roundup/Choate Rosemary Hall)

Miles Jackson, DB, 5-11, 182, Portland, Ore. (Central Catholic)

Jacob Kettels, OL, 6-4, 280, Lynden, Wash. (Lynden)

Shayden King, OL, 6-5, 288, Big Timber, Mont. (Sweet Grass)

Bryce Leighton, P, 6-3, 180, Camas, Wash. (Camas)

Max Lenzy, DB, 5-10, 175, Tigard, Ore. (Tigard)

*Jeffrey Manning Jr., S, 6-1, 192, Los Angeles (Cathedral/Oregon State)

*Matthew McKay, QB, 6-4, 211, Raleigh, N.C. (Wakefield/North Carolina State)

Tommy Mellott, QB, 6-0, 182, Butte, Mont. (Butte)

McCade O’Reilly, LB, 5-11, 210, Bozeman, Mont. (Bozeman)

*Naequan Parker, WR, 6-3, 185, Sacramento, Calif. (Woodcreek/American River CC)

Aidan Parks, LB, 6-0, 201, Chico, Calif. (Pleasant Valley)

J.T. Reed, OL, 6-2, 284, San Jose, Calif. (Valley Christian)

Rush Reimer, OL, 6-6, 295, Camas, Wash. (Camas)

Conor Reitler, OL, 6-4, 275, Billings, Mont. (Skyview)

Jaalen Rening, RB, 5-10, 187, Visalia, Calif. (Central Valley Christian)

Aaron Richards, OL, 6-4, 265, Butte, Mont. (Butte Central)

Connor Ryan, DB, 6-1, 195, Billings, Mont. (Billings West)

Tommy Sullivan, LS, 5-11, 216, Everett, Wash. (Archbishop Murphy)

Peyton Thornton, TE, 6-3, 222, Las Vegas (Faith Lutheran)

Danny Uluilakepa, LB, 6-1, 214, Puyallup, Wash. (Puyallup)

Sebastian Valdez, DL, 6-3, 243, Spring Valley, Calif. (Monte Vista)

*Tayvian Williams, WR, 5-10, 175, Maple Valley, Wash. (Tahoma/Laney College)

Trey Yates, DL, 6-0, 265, Colstrip, Mont. (Colstrip)

*-Transfer