Missouri State uses big plays to beat South Dakota 27-24

NCAA Football
VERMILLION, S.D. (AP)Montrae Braswell scored on kickoff and interception returns in the first half and Eric Johnson blocked a field goal in the fourth quarter to help Missouri State beat South Dakota 27-24 on Saturday.

Braswell returned a kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown to tie it at 7 late in the first quarter and intercepted Carson Camp’s pass and returned it 36 yards to give the Bears (2-4, 2-1 Missouri Valley Football Conference) a 17-14 lead in the middle of the second quarter.

Jeremiah Wilson, who ran for 57 yards, made it 24-all for Missouri State on a 6-yard TD run late in the third quarter, and Johnson blocked a 44-yard field goal attempt by South Dakota’s Mason Lorber to keep it tied with 12:35 left in the fourth.

Missouri State then drove 42 yards on nine plays and capped the scoring with Jose Pizano’s 28-yard field goal with 7:51 left in the game.

South Dakota outgained Missouri State 440-325, but the Bears had no turnovers and sacked Camp six times.

Camp passed for 339 yards and a touchdown for the Coyotes (1-2, 1-2).

