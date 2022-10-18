Vanderbilt will try to snap its 24-game Southeastern Conference losing streak when it faces Missouri on Saturday in Columbia, Mo.

The Commodores (3-4, 0-3) last won an SEC game on Oct. 19, 2019, when they defeated Missouri 21-14. This season, Vanderbilt has lost its three conference games by a combined score of 162-31.

“It was a tough stretch,” Vanderbilt coach Clark Lea said. “We wanted to play better. But we have a program that we’re building, and so we have to reach for confidence every day.”

Missouri (2-4, 0-3) is coming off a bye week. The Tigers have suffered close losses at Auburn (17-14 score), at home to Georgia (26-22) and at Florida (24-17) in league play.

“We’re maybe three or four plays away from being 5-1 right now,” Missouri defensive back Martez Manuel told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. “So, as a captain it’s my job to make sure that the guys truly believe that. I mean, we believed that when nobody else did against Georgia, and it showed on the field.”

Missouri quarterback Brady Cook has completed 110 of 170 passes for 1,212 yards and has rushed for 163 yards and two touchdowns. But he has thrown six interceptions to just five touchdown passes.

Tigers coach Eli Drinkwitz used the bye week to work out backup quarterbacks Sam Horn and Tyler Macon.

“I thought both Sam and Tyler practiced well on Wednesday and Thursday,” Drinkwitz said. “In the scrimmages, both led touchdown drives. Sam led multiple touchdown drives. So it was good to see. It wasn’t perfect, but better ownership of what we’re trying to accomplish.”

Running back Nathaniel Peat has rushed for 379 yards and two touchdowns while Cody Schrader has 279 yards and four TDs. Dominic Lovett (31 catches, 499 yards, two touchdowns) has been Cook’s primary target.

AJ Swann (81 for 133, 953 yards, eight TDs) has taken the lead for Vanderbilt at quarterback, while running back Ray Davis (536 yards, four touchdowns) drives the ground game. After dressing just two running backs against Georgia, Vanderbilt expects Cooper Lutz to return this week.

–Field Level Media