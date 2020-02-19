Mississippi Valley State sets 2020 schedule

(Stats Perform) – Mississippi Valley State is seeking considerable improvement in coach Vincent Dancy’s third season this year.

The Delta Devils have announced an 11-game 2020 schedule, including five home games at Rice-Totten Field in Itta Bena, Mississippi. The Southwestern Athletic Conference program will kick off its season on Sept. 5 at Southland Conference champ Nicholls.

MVSU went 2-9 last season and is 3-19 under Dancy. MVSU is a mere 11-66 in the last seven seasons.

2020 Mississippi Valley State Schedule

Sept. 5, at Nicholls

Sept. 12, at Sam Houston State

Sept. 19, Alcorn State*

Sept. 26, at Alabama State*

Oct. 3, at Grambling State*

Oct. 10, Alabama A&M*

Oct. 17, Virginia-Lynchburg (Homecoming)

Oct. 24, Arkansas-Pine Bluff*

Oct. 31, at Jackson State*

Nov. 7, at Texas Southern*

Nov. 21, Prairie View A&M*

* – SWAC game