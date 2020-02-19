Closings & Delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Mississippi Valley State sets 2020 schedule

NCAA Football
Posted: / Updated:

(Stats Perform) – Mississippi Valley State is seeking considerable improvement in coach Vincent Dancy’s third season this year.

The Delta Devils have announced an 11-game 2020 schedule, including five home games at Rice-Totten Field in Itta Bena, Mississippi. The Southwestern Athletic Conference program will kick off its season on Sept. 5 at Southland Conference champ Nicholls.

MVSU went 2-9 last season and is 3-19 under Dancy. MVSU is a mere 11-66 in the last seven seasons.

—=

2020 Mississippi Valley State Schedule

Sept. 5, at Nicholls

Sept. 12, at Sam Houston State

Sept. 19, Alcorn State*

Sept. 26, at Alabama State*

Oct. 3, at Grambling State*

Oct. 10, Alabama A&M*

Oct. 17, Virginia-Lynchburg (Homecoming)

Oct. 24, Arkansas-Pine Bluff*

Oct. 31, at Jackson State*

Nov. 7, at Texas Southern*

Nov. 21, Prairie View A&M*

* – SWAC game

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Wednesday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Erica's Wednesday Morning Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞