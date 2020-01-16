Live Now
Mississippi State’s Hill, Thompson staying for senior years

NCAA Football
STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP)Mississippi State running back Kylin Hill and linebacker Erroll Thompson have decided to return to school for their senior seasons rather than enter the NFL draft.

The decision represents a reversal for Hill, who had said last month he planned to enter the draft. Mississippi State announced Thursday that both Hill and Thompson are staying with the Bulldogs.

Hill rushed for 1,350 yards this seasonand ranked third in the Southeastern Conference. He gained 5.6 yards per carry, ran for 10 touchdowns and earned first-team all-SEChonors.

Hill said in a tweet that ”there’s some unfinished business to take care of with my brothers. The work has already begun. Let’s ride.”

Thompson has recorded 217 career tackles, including 84 this season. Thompson said in a tweetthat ”our story isn’t finished” and added that ”there’s much more to accomplish both as a player, student and teammate.”

Their announcements come less than a week after Mississippi State hired coach Mike Leach away from Washington State.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

