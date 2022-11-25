FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP)Freshman Clay Millen threw two touchdown passes and Colorado State shut out New Mexico 17-0 to close out the regular season on Friday.

It was Colorado State’s first shutout since beating Fresno State 37-0 in 2016. Prior to that, the Rams’ last shutout came in 1997 – a 63-0 victory over Hawaii. The Rams (3-9, 3-5 Mountain West Conference), in their first season under Jay Norvell, scored 17 points in each of their three wins.

Neither team scored until Millen threw a 21-yard touchdown pass to freshman Justus Ross-Simmons with 3:34 left in the second quarter, giving Colorado State (3-9, 3-5 Mountain West Conference) a 7-0 lead at halftime. The two teams combined for just 211 yards of offense before intermission.

The Rams’ second score was set up by a third-quarter sack. Ayden Hector got to New Mexico quarterback C.J. Montes, forcing a fumble that Grady Kelly recovered at the Lobos’ 18-yard line. New Mexico (2-10, 0-8) stuffed three straight runs and CSU settled for Michael Boyle’s 23-yard field goal and a 10-0 lead with six seconds left in the quarter.

Millen fired a 41-yard scoring strike to Tory Horton with 6:04 left to play to finish off the victory.

Millen completed 19 of 24 passes for 214 yards. Horton had 10 receptions for 131 yards. The Rams held New Mexico to 133 yards of offense.

Coming into the game, New Mexico’s offense ranked last among FBS teams in total yards and Colorado State was last in scoring. The Lobos were ahead of only the Rams in third-down conversions. UNM was last in first downs and Colorado State was last in red-zone offense.

The Rams lead the series 44-25 and have beaten the Lobos 11 straight times.

—

