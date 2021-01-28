Michigan State promotes Tillman to cornerbacks coach

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP)Michigan State’s Travares Tillman has been promoted to cornerbacks coach.

The school announced the move Thursday. Tillman joined coach Mel Tucker’s staff last season as a senior defensive assistant.

Harlon Barnett will transition from cornerbacks to secondary coach.

Tillman came to Michigan State with Tucker after spending one season as a defensive backs coach at Colorado in 2019. He previously was at Georgia for three seasons and worked with Tucker there as well.

