Michigan C Cesar Ruiz says he’s entering NFL draft

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP)Michigan center Cesar Ruiz says he’s forgoing his senior season and entering the NFL draft.

Ruiz announced his intentions in a statement on social media Friday. Ruiz was named to the watch list for the 2019 Rimington Trophy and Outland Trophy.

”Since the day I touched a football I knew I wanted to play in the National Football League,” Ruiz said. ”It’s always been my dream, and now I am ready to make my dream a reality.”

No. 17 Michigan finished its season with a loss to No. 9 Alabama in the Citrus Bowl on Wednesday.

