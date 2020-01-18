Michigan adds Jean-Mary, Shoop to defensive staff

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP)Michigan has hired Brian Jean-Mary as linebackers coach, Bob Shoop as safeties coach and elevated Jay Harbaugh to special teams coordinator.

The Wolverines made the announcements Saturday. Harbaugh, the son of coach Jim Harbaugh, will continue coaching running backs as well.

Jean-Mary was defensive coordinator at South Florida from 2017-19, and Shoop spent the last two seasons as defensive coordinator at Mississippi State.

“I am excited about the addition of Brian and Bob to our defensive coaching staff,” Jim Harbaugh said in a statement. “Brian and Bob are well-respected, experienced coaches who represent great fits for the University of Michigan. Both coaches have experience coordinating some of the best defenses in the country.”

Michigan lost safeties coach Chris Partridge to Mississippi.

