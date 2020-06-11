Live Now
Memphis to play Mississippi State home-and-home in ’28, ’29

NCAA Football
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP)The Memphis Tigers will host Mississippi State in 2028 and visit the Bulldogs in 2029 in a new home-and-home series.

The Tigers announced the games Thursday.

Memphis already was scheduled to host Mississippi State in 2021 and visit the Bulldogs in Starkville in 2022. Memphis and Mississippi State haven’t played each other since 2011. The Tigers’ last win over Mississippi State was in 1993 with a 45-35 upset of the then-No. 23 Bulldogs.

The Tigers finished last season ranked 17th after reaching the Cotton Bowl.

