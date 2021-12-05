Memphis, Hawaii to meet in Hawaii Bowl

Memphis (6-6, American Athletic) vs Hawaii (6-7, Mountain West), Dec. 24, 8 p.m.

LOCATION: Honolulu

TOP PLAYERS

Memphis: QB Seth Henigan has thrown for 3,325 yards and 22 touchdowns.

Hawaii: WR Calvin Turner was named All-MWC second team after making 73 catches for 876 yards and four touchdowns.

NOTABLE

Memphis: Beat Tulane 33-28 on Nov. 27 to become bowl eligible.

Hawaii: Leading passer Chevan Cordeiro and rusher Dae Hunter entered the transfer portal before Hawaii knew it would be eligible for a bowl game. Hawaii won five of its final nine games after starting 1-3.

LAST TIME

First meeting.

BOWL HISTORY

Memphis: First appearance in Hawaii Bowl, 15th bowl appearance overall and eighth straight.

Hawaii: 10th appearance in Hawaii Bowl, 15th bowl appearance overall.

