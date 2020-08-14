McNeese unwinds with dodgeball tournament

(Stats Perform) – McNeese football players found the perfect way to release disappointment one day after learning their fall season had been called off due to concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Cowboys played dodgeball on Friday.

The Southland Conference program split into six teams that were drafted by the coaches. Defensive backs coach Deron Wilson’s team emerged as the champion, and afterward its players triumphantly held up a sign that contained the tournament bracket.

“Certainly the education is a priority, but football goes hand-in-hand with that,” first-year head coach Frank Wilson said. “So it’s a little tough one right now, but we’ll be all right. The spirits are high and the morale is good.”

The Cowboys, who participated in other team-building activities as well, will seek to play a schedule during the spring semester if health conditions are deemed safe.

A McNeese video about the dodgeball tournament can be found at https://youtu.be/46ka4kQJtsw.