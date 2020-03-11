McNair, Sheridan, Talley to be enshrined in College Football Hall of Fame

(Stats Perform) – The FCS level is well represented in the 2020 College Football Hall of Fame induction class with former Alcorn State quarterback Steve McNair and coaches Dick Sheridan and Andy Talley.

The trio is part of a 19-member class that will be inducted during the 63rd National Football Foundation Annual Awards Dinner on Dec. 8 in the New York. The College Football Hall of Fame in located is Atlanta.

The late McNair became the only four-time offensive player of the year in the Southwestern Athletic Conference from 1991-94. “Air McNair” received the 1994 Walter Payton Award, now presented by Stats Perform, as the best player in the FCS. He is the all-time total yards leader in FCS history (16,823), and his 14,496 passing yards were the record until 2018.

Sheridan, 78, won 69 games and six Southern Conference titles in eight seasons at Furman from 1978-85, posting a .744 winning percentage that remains the best in school history. He guided the Paladins to a national runner-up finish in his final season before he departed to become North Carolina State’s coach.

Talley’s legacy is as much his work with the “Be The Match” national bone marrow registry drive as it is coaching, but he did a lot of winning on the sidelines. The 76-year-old spent 32 seasons as Villanova’s first coach, collecting 230 victories and six conference titles in addition to the 2009 national title before he retired following the 2016 season. The 1997 Eddie Robinson Award recipient as the FCS coach of the year holds the CAA Football record with 142 conference wins.

2020 COLLEGE FOOTBALL HALL OF FAME INDUCTION CLASS

Players

Lomas Brown – OT, Florida (1981-84); Keith Byars – RB, Ohio State (1982-85); Eric Crouch – QB, Nebraska (1998-2001); Eric Dickerson – RB, Southern Methodist (1979-82); Glenn Dorsey – DT, LSU (2004-07); Jumbo Elliott – OT, Michigan (1984-87); Jason Hanson – PK, Washington State (1988-91); E.J. Henderson – LB, Maryland (1999-2002); E.J. Junior – DE, Alabama (1977-80); Steve McNair – QB, Alcorn State (1991-94); Cade McNown – QB, UCLA (1995-98); Leslie O’Neal – DT, Oklahoma State (1982-85); Anthony Poindexter – DB, Virginia (1995-98); David Pollack – DE, Georgia (2001-04); Bob Stein – DE, Minnesota (1966-68); Michael Westbrook – WR, Colorado (1991-94); Elmo Wright – WR, Houston (1968-70)

Coaches

Dick Sheridan – 121-52-5 (.694); Furman (1978-85), North Carolina State (1986-92); Andy Talley – 258-155-2 (.624); St. Lawrence 1/8NY 3/8 (1979-83), Villanova (1985-2016)