McKay’s 3 TD passes help Montana St. beat Drake 45-7

NCAA Football
Posted: / Updated:

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP)Matthew McKay threw three touchdown passes, including two to Willie Patterson, and Montana State beat Drake 45-7 on Saturday night.

McKay was 19-of-25 passing for 256 yards with no interceptions and added eight carries for 61 yards. Lance McCutcheon had seven receptions for 121 yards, including a 45-yard touchdown.

Montana State (1-1) opened the scoring when Blake Glessner kicked a 29-yard field goal fewer than four minutes into the game. McKay connected with Patterson for a 23-yard touchdown on the final play of the first quarter and Patterson’s 31-yard TD catch midway through the second quarter made it 16-0.

Ian Corwin was 14-of-23 passing for 149 yards, including a 2-yard touchdown pass to Cross Robinson for Drake (1-1).

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES