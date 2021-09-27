McDaniel’s career-high 5 TD passes lead Southern over Mississippi Valley State

JACKSON, Miss. – Glendon McDaniel threw for 235 yards and a career-high five touchdowns as Southern defeated Mississippi Valley State 38-25 Sunday in the Delta-Bayou Classic at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium.

Three of McDaniel’s touchdown passes came in the second quarter as the Jaguars turned a 6-3 deficit into a 24-6 halftime lead. McDaniel later connected with Tyler Kirkwood on a 46-yard touchdown midway through the third quarter, and his final touchdown pass of the day gave Southern (2-2, 1-0 SWAC) a 38-19 lead entering the fourth when Travis O’Connor hauled in the 13-yard strike.

Jalani Eason completed 18 of 27 passes for 210 yards and three touchdowns with one interception for Mississippi Valley State (0-3, 0-1). Jarius Clayton finished with 109 yards and a touchdown on six receptions for the Delta Devils.