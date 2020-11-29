McCormick runs for record 251 yards, UTSA beats North Texas

SAN ANTONIO (AP)Sincere McCormick ran 23 times for a program-record 251 yards with two TDs to help UTSA beat North Texas 49-17 on Saturday.

It was the first 200-yard rushing game in UTSA’s 10-year history as McCormick broke his own single-game record of 197 yards rushing that he set in the season opener on Sept. 12 – a 51-48 double-overtime win against Texas State.

The Roadrunners (7-4, 5-2 Conference USA) were able to celebrate their senior day by ending a three-game losing streak to the Mean Green (3-4, 2-3) that included last season’s 45-3 loss on Sept. 21, 2019, in Denton, Texas.

McCormick had 17 carries for 188 yards and a touchdown by halftime and sat out the fourth quarter. McCormick, a sophomore, needs 66 more yards to pass Jarveon Williams for the UTSA career rushing record (2,393).

UTSA’s 410 yards rushing set a single-game program record.

Jaelon Darden had eight catches for 143 yards and a touchdown and Oscar Adaway III ran 15 times for 101 yards for North Texas.

