NORMAN, Okla. (AP)Oklahoma will dedicate a statue of 2017 Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield on April 23 following its spring game, the university announced Monday.

”I’m a Sooner for life and incredibly grateful for all of the success my teammates and I had at OU,” Mayfield said in a statement. ”It’s humbling and surreal to think about having a statue in iconic Heisman Park. I can’t wait to be back in Norman and reunite with the most passionate fans in college football.”

Mayfield passed for 4,627 yards and 43 touchdowns in 2017 and led the Sooners to a Big 12 Conference title and the College Football Playoff. The Cleveland Browns selected him with the top pick in the NFL draft.

Oklahoma already has statues of Heisman winners Billy Vessels, Steve Owens, Billy Sims, Jason White and Sam Bradford on display in Heisman Park across the street from Memorial Stadium. A school spokesman said a statue of 2018 Heisman winner Kyler Murray eventually will be added.

