Mancuso, Richmond beat Elon 31-17

NCAA Football
Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND, Va. (AP)Joe Mancuso completed 21 of 35 passes for 251 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions to help Richmond beat Elon 31-17 on Saturday.

Mancuso ran six times for 48 yards and Aaron Dykes had 102 yards from scrimmage with two touchdowns for the No. 21 Spiders (3-0, 3-0 Colonial Athletic Association). Leroy Henley caught eight passes for 88 yards and Savon Smith ran for 69 yards and a touchdown.

Justin Allen passed for 198 yards, one touchdown and one interception, and Jackson Parham had four catches for 74 yards for the Phoenix (1-5, 0-4).

Richmond took a 14-0 lead with touchdowns on its first two drives of the game and led 24-7 at halftime.

The Spiders ran for 192 yards while holding the Phoenix to 30 yards on 24 carries.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES