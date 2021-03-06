Mancuso leads Richmond past William & Mary 21-14

NCAA Football
Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND, Va. (AP)Joe Mancuso threw two touchdown passes including the game-winner with 6:20 remaining to lift Richmond past William & Mary 21-14 on Saturday in the spring season opener for both teams.

Hollis Mathis had a 19-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter and tossed a 2-yard TD pass to Anthony Mague early in the fourth, and William & Mary had a 14-13 lead. Mancuso then led a 14-play, 77-yard drive capped by his 6-yard scoring throw to Cornell transfer John Fitzgerald.

The Tribe went three-and-out with 4:33 to play on the ensuing series, and the Spiders ran out the clock.

Mancuso threw for 141 yards and a 7-yard touchdown pass to Aaron Dykes in the first quarter. Dykes also had a 6-yard touchdown run in the third.

Mathis was 18-of-28 passing for 204 yards.

William & Mary won at Richmond 21-15 in overtime in the 2019 regular season finale, but the Spiders have won eight of the last 10 and evened the series (63-63-5).

The teams are scheduled to play a six-game Colonial Athletic Association schedule and will conclude their regular seasons with a rematch at Richmond on April 10.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES