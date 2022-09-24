CLINTON, S.C. (AP)Freshman TJ Magee set the tone when he returned the opening kickoff 89 yards for a touchdown and Davidson breezed to a 56-24 victory over Presbyterian on Saturday night.

Jayden Waddell completed 6 of 7 passes for 189 yards and a touchdown – a 67-yard second-quarter strike to Clarence Freeman IV – for Davidson (3-1) in a Pioneer Football League opener. Waddell also rushed 16 times for 105 yards, including a 37-yard scoring sprint in the fourth quarter.

Wildcats backup quarterback Luke Durkin threw a 30-yard touchdown pass to Mark McCurdy in the final minute of the first half to give Davidson a 35-10 lead.

Coy Williams rushed for two touchdowns for the Wildcats. Dylan Sparks and McCurdy also ran for scores. Ten different players carried the ball as Davidson piled up 396 yards on the ground.

Freshman Nate Hayden completed 16 of 26 passes for 196 yards and a touchdown with two interceptions for Presbyterian (1-3). Delvecchio Powell II had the TD catch for the Blue Hose.

