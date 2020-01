Washington State is close to finalizing an agreement with Hawaii’s Nick Rolovich to take over as the Cougars' head football coach, according to two people with knowledge of the situation.

The people spoke to The Associated Press on Monday night on condition of anonymity because the hiring had not been announced by the school. The Athletic first reported that Rolovich is expected to take over the Washington State program after Mike Leach left for Mississippi State last week. The deal is expected to be for five years at $3 million per season.