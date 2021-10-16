Louisville to retire Heisman winner Jackson’s No. 8 jersey

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP)Louisville plans to retire the No. 8 jersey of former Cardinals quarterback Lamar Jackson, the school’s first Heisman Trophy winner.

Jackson’s number will be retired during a ceremony at Louisville’s Nov. 13 home game against Syracuse. Jackson joins Johnny Unitas as the school’s only football players to have their numbers retired. Unitas’ No. 16 was retired in 2003.

Athletic director Vince Tyra cited Jackson’s Heisman and his 2019 NFL MVP award with the Baltimore Ravens as examples of the dynamic QB’s talent and success. He also praised the player’s humility that endeared him to Louisville teammates, coaches and staff.

”We’re so proud to retire his No. 8 for what he has accomplished so far,” Tyra said Saturday in a release, ”but are equally excited about what’s to come. This city has big L’s up for our guy.”

Jackson was the Heisman’s youngest winner in 2016 at 19 years and 337 days.

Current Louisville receiver Tyler Harrell and defensive lineman Henry Bryant are wearing No. 8 and will finish this season in that jersey before its official retirement at the end of the year.

Jackson set or tied 42 Louisville program records in 38 games from 2015-17 and holds seven Atlantic Coast Conference marks. He rushed for at least 1,500 yards and passed for at least 3,500 in 2016 and ’17, the only FBS player to accomplish the feat.

