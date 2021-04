(Stats Perform) - Fifty isn't necessarily fabulous within the FCS spring college football season after it reached that dubious milestone this week for season-long postponements and cancellations due to COVID-19 issues.

The good news is, conference play has been so terrific that there's been a seemingly endless number of big games each week even amid lost matchups. April's arrival moves teams into their stretch drive of the regular season and closer to conference titles and postseason berths.