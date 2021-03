CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP)North Carolina has agreed to a one-year contract extension for football coach Mack Brown and three-year deals with all 10 full-time assistant coaches.

The school said Monday that the 69 year-old Brown's deal runs through the 2025 season, staying at a five-year length. It maintains terms from the previous agreement, which paid Brown $2.75 million in base and supplemental pay annually along with performance bonuses.