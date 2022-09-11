HOUSTON (AP)Jalen Bethany blocked a punt that Andre Martin recovered in the end zone with 28 seconds left and Division I-newcomer Lindenwood stunned Houston Baptist 21-20 on Saturday.

It was the season opener for the Lions who are competing in the Ohio Valley Conference.

Cade Brister threw for 181 yards for the Lions. Robert Giaimo ran for 108 yards on 20 carries and Martin added a touchdown rushing.

Justin Fomby threw for 330 yards and a pair of touchdowns for the Huskies (1-1).

Lindenwood is coming off back-to-back Great Lakes Valley Conference championships at the Division II level. Since the start of the 2019 season, Lindenwood has posted a record of 18-7 with two conference titles and two appearances in the NCAA Division II playoffs.

