SAINT CHARLES, Mo. (AP)Cade Brister threw for 377 yards and three touchdowns and Lindenwood beat NAIA-member Keiser University 37-3 on Saturday night.

The Lions (2-0) were coming off a 21-20 victory over Houston Baptist in their first game as a Division I program.

Payton Rose made seven catches for 180 yards and a touchdown and Kobe Smith added 111 yards receiving and two scores for Lindenwood. Andrew Martin and Justin Williams each had a rushing touchdown.

Brister and Smith connected on a 78-yard touchdown pass to build a 21-3 lead.

Shea Spencer passed for 161 yards for Keiser.

