Lehigh seeks return to Patriot title contention

(Stats Perform) – Lehigh will seek to improve and contend for the Patriot League title during its 11-game 2020 schedule which was announced Tuesday.
The Mountain Hawks went 4-7 and 3-3 in the league during coach Tom Gilmore’s first season last year.
The season kicks off Sept. 5 at Villanova. Highlighting the schedule are five home games at Goodman Stadium, including Colgate, Fordham and Bucknell in league matchups, and a Nov. 21 visit to rival Lafayette for the 156th renewal of college football’s most-played rivalry.
Lehigh is projected to return nine offensive starters and six on defense.
—=
2020 Lehigh Schedule
Sept. 5, at Villanova
Sept. 12, at Holy Cross*
Sept. 19, Columbia
Sept. 26, Long Island
Oct. 3, at Yale
Oct. 10, Colgate*
Oct. 24, at Saint Francis
Oct. 31, Fordham*
Nov. 7, Bucknell*
Nov. 14, at Georgetown*
Nov. 21, at Lafayette*
* – Patriot League game