Lee runs for 221 yards, Delaware beats Rhode Island 35-21

KINGSTON, R.I. (AP)Dejoun Lee had two touchdown runs and a career-high 221 yards rushing to lead Delaware to a 35-21 victory over Rhode Island on Saturday.

Delaware (3-0, 3-0 Colonial Athletic Association ), ranked No. 11 in the STATS FBC Top 25, is off to its best start since the 2012 season.

Lee scored on a 35-yard run on the Blue Hens’ fourth play from scrimmage . He broke loose on a 74-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter that stretched the lead to 35-14. The senior finished with 22 carries. Khory Spruill added 88 yards rushing on 15 carries.

Nolan Henderson threw a pair of touchdown passes and finished 17 of 22 for 190 yards for the Blue Hens. Bryce De Maille made a one-handed catch and ran 22 yards into the end zone, and Thyrick Pitts added a 4-yard TD catch. Each reception capped 10-play drives in the third quarter.

Brandon Robinson threw for 85 yards and added 43 yards on the ground with touchdown runs from 13 and 1 yard for 18th-ranked Rhode Island (2-1).

